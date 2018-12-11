$0.48 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.36. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 1,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 3,593 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $99,993.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,166 shares of company stock worth $1,094,700. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,463,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,041,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,068,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,255,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.