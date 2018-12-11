$0.55 EPS Expected for Entergy Co. (ETR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.29. Entergy posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

ETR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,137. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Entergy has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $308,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,282. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,006,000 after buying an additional 218,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after buying an additional 157,537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,347,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

