$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Corp (DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.87. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 11,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, EVP James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,248,529 shares in the company, valued at $36,194,855.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,300. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,230,000 after purchasing an additional 268,390 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in DISH Network by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,756,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,800 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in DISH Network by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in DISH Network by 3,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,050,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

