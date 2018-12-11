$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. MRC Global reported sales of $903.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 333,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,002,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,950. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

