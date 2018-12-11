$1.14 EPS Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.77. 72,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,467. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 170.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

