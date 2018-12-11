$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. 1,678,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

