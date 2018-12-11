$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 1,447,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,314. Dover has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

