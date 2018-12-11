10,175 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (PAR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded PAR Technology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

