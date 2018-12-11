109,296 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,338,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,496,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,514,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,419,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 28,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,874. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

WARNING: “109,296 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/109296-shares-in-invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv-acquired-by-rampart-investment-management-company-llc.html.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.