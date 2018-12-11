12,206 Shares in H & R Block Inc (HRB) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 2,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in H & R Block by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H & R Block by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,061,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,844,000 after purchasing an additional 881,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.09. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,624.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

