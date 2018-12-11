$137.10 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post $137.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $133.22 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $95.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $516.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.74 million to $548.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.72 million, with estimates ranging from $534.99 million to $574.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BSM opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 15,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $248,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,865 shares in the company, valued at $13,688,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Mathis bought 11,400 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $191,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,812.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,175 shares of company stock valued at $465,009. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $48,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,314.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

