161,979 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.00% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

