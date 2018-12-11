16,537 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/16537-shares-in-ishares-russell-2000-value-etf-iwn-acquired-by-rbf-capital-llc.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.