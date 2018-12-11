$167.88 Million in Sales Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will announce $167.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.60 million and the highest is $168.72 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $141.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year sales of $636.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $638.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $755.09 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $759.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,030 shares of company stock worth $2,539,022 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

