19,202 Shares in Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $888,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 200.4% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 45,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 92.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 185.9% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 274,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

SOHU opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $459.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

