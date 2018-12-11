$21.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce $21.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 billion and the highest is $21.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $22.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $86.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.89 billion to $86.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.61 billion to $86.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,183 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 209,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 138,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

