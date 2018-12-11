$243.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post sales of $243.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.40 million and the lowest is $240.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $228.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of FUN opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

