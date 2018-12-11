2,626 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Nomura set a $305.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $336.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.16.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/2626-shares-in-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta-purchased-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.