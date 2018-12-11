33,709 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.22. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.93 million. PFSweb had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

