39,200 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of FutureFuel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $5,552,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/39200-shares-in-futurefuel-corp-ff-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.