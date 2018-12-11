3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 767 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £93,520.31 ($122,200.85).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Friday, November 30th, Julia Wilson sold 18 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total value of £154.98 ($202.51).

On Wednesday, October 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 17 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £145.18 ($189.70).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Tuesday. 3i Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 975 ($12.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “3i Group plc (III) Insider Buys £93,520.31 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/3i-group-plc-iii-insider-buys-93520-31-in-stock.html.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.