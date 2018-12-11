4,210 Shares in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 273,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:IAT opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 12-month low of $722.70 and a 12-month high of $1,007.01.

