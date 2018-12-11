4,972 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 221.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 187,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

