50,000 Shares in Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 172,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on Lantronix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

LTRX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Lantronix Inc has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

