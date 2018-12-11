5,266 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 294,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.09 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

