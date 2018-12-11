773 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,243 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.86, for a total value of $1,278,557.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,500.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

