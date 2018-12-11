$863.90 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce sales of $863.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $897.10 million and the lowest is $839.00 million. Crane posted sales of $714.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

In related news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,792.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crane has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

