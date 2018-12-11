8,986 Shares in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.5% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 15.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 12,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $271,670.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

