94,308 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,851,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,237,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,853,000 after acquiring an additional 303,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 135,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

