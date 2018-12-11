A10 Networks (ATEN) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $6.06 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $6.38 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $89,714.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,035.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $51,367.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,582 shares of company stock worth $147,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

