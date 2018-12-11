AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.61% of AAC worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAC by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In related news, Director Darrell S. Freeman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Nanko acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $45,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAC opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. AAC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.21 million. AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

