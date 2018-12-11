Ab Value Management Llc Purchases 4,930 Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) Stock

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Director Ab Value Management Llc acquired 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,572.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,310.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ISNS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.88. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

