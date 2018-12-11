Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Reduced by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110,228 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $90,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,697,000 after buying an additional 4,507,553 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,972,000 after buying an additional 4,153,157 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

In related news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Reduced by Partner Fund Management L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/abbott-laboratories-abt-position-reduced-by-partner-fund-management-l-p.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.