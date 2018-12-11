AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 180,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $8,809,621.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

