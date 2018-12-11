Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We ascribe a total risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of $1.44B to Abeona’s technology platforms, which yields a price per share of $30.00 based on about 50M shares outstanding as of end-3Q 2019. We utilize an 85% probability of success for EB-101. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) slower-than-anticipated clinical trial progress; (2) trial failures; (3) slower-than-projected timelines for drug approvals; and (4) poor uptake of the firm’s products once introduced.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.81. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 843.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 151.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 311,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 47.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,094,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,016 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 72.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 547.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

