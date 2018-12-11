Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:AKR opened at $27.98 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,475 shares of company stock valued at $153,760. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $390,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply