Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:AKR opened at $27.98 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,475 shares of company stock valued at $153,760. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $390,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

