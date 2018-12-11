Achain Reaches Market Cap of $5.76 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Achain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $233,599.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Sistemkoin, Indodax and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.02629868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00144990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00170884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.09577802 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 789,369,297 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bitinka and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

