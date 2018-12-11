Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACOR. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

ACOR stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $886.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $38,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,437,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,625 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,780. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

