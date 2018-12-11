Admiral Group plc (ADM) Receives GBX 1,959.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,969.33 ($25.73).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,073 ($27.09) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Admiral Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total value of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

LON ADM remained flat at $GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07) during trading on Thursday. 496,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

