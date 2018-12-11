Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q4 guidance at $1.87 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $244.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adobe has a 1 year low of $170.43 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

