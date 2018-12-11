Adobe Inc (ADBE) Receives $274.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.34. 3,163,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.