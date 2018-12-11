Advent Capital Management DE Acquires Shares of 5,000 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,788,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,298 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,013,000 after acquiring an additional 969,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,609,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,320,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,539,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,252,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

In related news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz purchased 1,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

