Advent Capital Management DE Invests $3.01 Million in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.85.
In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
