Advent Capital Management DE Invests $3.01 Million in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.85.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/advent-capital-management-de-invests-3-01-million-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.