Afam Capital Inc. Buys 1,601 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $103,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $103,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the second quarter worth $174,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7267 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

