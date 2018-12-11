Afam Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Afam Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

