Afam Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (BMV:EPU) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPU. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV EPU opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF has a twelve month low of $590.00 and a twelve month high of $837.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Afam Capital Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (EPU)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/afam-capital-inc-sells-4120-shares-of-ishares-tr-msci-peru-etf-epu.html.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (BMV:EPU).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.