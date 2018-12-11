Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Receives $98.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.89.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 932,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,654. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 291,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 430,216 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

