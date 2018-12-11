Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 12.0% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 122,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $83.83 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,918 shares of company stock valued at $29,680,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/agur-provident-training-funds-management-ltd-cuts-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.