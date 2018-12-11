Aircastle (AYR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AYR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:AYR opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Aircastle has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

