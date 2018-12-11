Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,586. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.